A rescue dog became even more valuable after she jumped into action to save her owner in Dorset, England.

When Peter Bradley and his partner, Debbie Ackers, adopted Ruby from Dogs Trust Salisbury, they had no idea she would turn out to be a hero, People reported Thursday.

She quickly settled into her new life, and one day the five-year-old German Shepherd mix and Bradley took a walk.

While they were enjoying the outing, Bradley fainted due to low blood sugar and tumbled into a deep watery ditch.

Although he was unable to climb out, Ruby knew exactly what to do. The rescue dog began barking and stayed right by his side the entire time.

Bradley eventually woke up, but did not know where he was or what had just occurred.

“I could feel my boots filling up with water but could not find the strength to move. I could hear Ruby barking; she was making sure someone found me; that is a sure thing. Once I found some strength, I tried to climb out, but I could not as the sides were wet,” He recalled.

Thankfully, several neighbors heard the dog barking and joined the effort to help the man out of the ditch.

During the ordeal, Bradley fainted again but his faithful dog remained right next to him because she knew he needed her.