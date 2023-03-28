A rescue dog became even more valuable after she jumped into action to save her owner in Dorset, England.
When Peter Bradley and his partner, Debbie Ackers, adopted Ruby from Dogs Trust Salisbury, they had no idea she would turn out to be a hero, People reported Thursday.
She quickly settled into her new life, and one day the five-year-old German Shepherd mix and Bradley took a walk.
While they were enjoying the outing, Bradley fainted due to low blood sugar and tumbled into a deep watery ditch.
Although he was unable to climb out, Ruby knew exactly what to do. The rescue dog began barking and stayed right by his side the entire time.
Bradley eventually woke up, but did not know where he was or what had just occurred.
“I could feel my boots filling up with water but could not find the strength to move. I could hear Ruby barking; she was making sure someone found me; that is a sure thing. Once I found some strength, I tried to climb out, but I could not as the sides were wet,” He recalled.
Thankfully, several neighbors heard the dog barking and joined the effort to help the man out of the ditch.
During the ordeal, Bradley fainted again but his faithful dog remained right next to him because she knew he needed her.
“I must have fainted again at home, and the next thing I knew, my friend was beside me. He found me out like a light and Ruby lying over me. He called paramedics,” he said.
Photos show the dog relaxing beside her owner, while another shows her proudly wearing a black and yellow harness:
GOOD GIRL, RUBY!!!Ruby, the German shepherd/Labrador Retriever mix, brought help to her owner when the man fainted…
Posted by Alison Rhodes on Saturday, March 25, 2023
The German Shepherd breed is described as courageous, confident, and smart, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).
“Generally considered dogkind’s finest all-purpose worker, the German Shepherd Dog is a large, agile, muscular dog of noble character and high intelligence. Loyal, confident, courageous, and steady, the German Shepherd is truly a dog lover’s delight,” the site reads.
When it comes to their own special pup, Bradley said, “She really is our hero.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.