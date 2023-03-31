A woman and her family are getting lots of praise for their act of kindness that helped a stranger.

Melinda Wright and her daughters recently attended a concert at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, and as they were on their way out, they found a wallet containing $300, News Center Maine reported Thursday.

Inside the wallet, they found identification and the person’s address. The family knew it was up to them to get the wallet back to its owner, so they mailed it with a note and the money still tucked inside.

A few hours before the concert, Wright had been talking with her children about what it means to show others around them kindness.

She said everything is a teachable moment, and also noted that she is a single mother whose husband passed away not long ago.

According to Wright, doing the right thing in the situation was following the Golden Rule.

“Treat people the way you want to be treated. I would want somebody to return mine,” she explained. The Golden Rule is a precept in the Bible’s Gospel of Matthew 7:12 which states, “In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you…” according to Britannica.

The wallet’s owner later shared the story of what happened on social media. Meanwhile on what appeared to be her Facebook page, Wright said, “Little did I know…this angel would post our story on Twitter and 2 million + ppl have seen it along with thousands of shares!!”

“Wow…look at God!!! I’ve had ppl from all over the country reaching out and thanking me for my ‘good deed.’ In reality…I was just doing what God told me to do,” she wrote.

Strangers have since asked for her CashApp information and reportedly sent her nearly $500 as a thank you. The single mom told reporters she put those funds away for her children.

Wright’s followers were quick to express their joy over the outcome, one person writing, “This is so you!!! God will always bless you and the girls!”

“Thank you soooo much again. You deserve it,” another commented.