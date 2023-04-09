A bunny rabbit in Yuba City, California, has become part of the law enforcement community after he was found in a precarious situation.

When Officer Ashley Carson came upon the lost bunny in the middle of Percy Avenue, she knew it was up to her to save him, WGRZ reported Saturday.

Carson approached the fuzzy creature and picked him up realizing he was docile and friendly, the Yuba City Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday.

We would like to introduce Wellness Officer Percy. YCPD has a wellness program for both employees and their families….

“I started to call him, and I said, ‘Here bun bun!’ and he came running up to me and he stood on his hind legs and I picked him up,” Carson told CBS Sacramento.

The rabbit was transported to animal control but no one ever claimed him as their own. However, his story took a turn for the better because a Police Services Analyst adopted him and named the bunny Percy after the street where he was found.

Now, he is called Wellness Officer Percy, the agency explained:

YCPD has a wellness program for both employees and their families. Our wellness program promotes the importance of prioritizing mental and physical health, providing tools and resources to reduce stress and create a positive foundation for well-being. Officer Percy lounges at the police department during the day and is a support animal for all.