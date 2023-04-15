Trump Promises Safety Investigation of Transgender Drug ‘Therapies’

Presidential candidate Donald Trump is promising a federal investigation into the risks of crime from the use of “transgender” drugs and hormones and mind-bending psychiatric drugs.

“Upon my inauguration, I will direct the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] to convene — and it’s going to happen quickly — to convene an independent outside panel to investigate whether transgender hormone treatments and ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression, and even violence,” Trump told the annual convention of the National Rifle Association.

The comments come as Democrats are mobilizing their urban base by blaming guns for the Nashville shooting of three adults and three children.

The Democrats are using the issue for political gain even though the shooter was a young woman who had mental problems and had declared a “transgender” identity.

Democratic officials are now hiding the woman’s “manifesto” where she tried to explain why she attacked the school that she had attended as a teenager. Her attack was one of several perpetrated by people who take drugs and undergo surgery to try to change their sex.

Trump continued:

I think most of us already know the answer, don’t we? Furthermore, we have to look at whether common psychiatric drugs as well as genetically engineered cannabis and other narcotics are causing psychotic breaks. A lot of problems. We’re having problems that we’ve never seen before and people sort of think they understand why. We must also be much better at detecting warning signs of evil, disturbed young men like the one who murdered colleagues in Louisville. We cannot rest until we get to the bottom of all of the sickness that we’re seeing in our country. I will fight to restore our safety and I will also fight to reclaim our freedom. We’re going to have freedom in our country. We’re going to be able to walk down the street and buy a loaf of bread and come back and not be shot.

Democrats are pushing the transgender issue hard, partly because it offers a new emotional pro-equality cause for their base of urban progressives to espouse as well as a new opportunity for the government to expand its power over Americans’ civic lives.

Establishment media follow the Democrats’ script. For example, the headline of a HuffPost article on Trump’s speech declared “Trump Targets Transgender Health Care In NRA Speech.”

But the polls also show that the cause is deeply opposed by most Americans, especially by the GOP’s base outside the major cities.

Breitbart News reported on April 14:

Majorities of the Americans told the pollsters that they oppose transgender “women” competing against real women (55 percent), an even greater 60 percent agreed that schools must inform parents when kids want to use woke “pronouns” in school, and 53 percent opposed allowing children to be subjected to life-changing transgender therapies such as puberty blockers.

Before 2020, most GOP politicians ignored the Democrats’ advocacy for transgenderism.

But since 2020, GOP politicians — and their donors — are competing with each other to offer political responses.

For example, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed to curb teachers’ advocacy for transgenderism in primary and middle schools. DeSantis is also trying to protect women’s sports. “It is wrong to have a swimmer compete for three years on the men’s swim team, switch to the women’s team, and then win the women’s national championship,” DeSantis recently told an audience at Liberty University in Virginia. “That is a fraud. That is wrong.”