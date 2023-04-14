A new poll finds that a majority of Americans oppose the radical transgender agenda, especially in schools, by standing against men competing as “transgender women” in sports and giving puberty blockers to children.

A recent YouGov poll conducted for The Economist finds bad news for the radical left on the issue of transgenderism. Among other cultural matters, the poll asked 1,500 respondents their opinions on transgender athletes, drag shows, parental rights, and dangerous surgical and medical transgender procedures.

Majorities of the Americans told the pollsters that they oppose transgender “women” competing against real women (55 percent), an even greater 60 percent agreed that schools must inform parents when kids want to use woke “pronouns” in school, and 53 percent opposed allowing children to be subjected to life-changing transgender therapies such as puberty blockers.

The poll also revealed stiff opposition to drag shows, especially for allowing children to attend them. Drag shows had 64 percent opposition, with 50 percent saying no one under 18 should be allowed to participate in them and 14 percent saying they should be outright banned. Meanwhile, only 25 percent said drag shows should be open for all to attend without restriction.

However, there was no overall support for legislation addressing transgender issues. Only 27 percent said legislatures are focusing the right amount on new anti-transgender laws for schools, while 32 percent said legislatures are spending too much time on the issue. Also, 18 percent said there was too little focus on the issues, while 24 percent were “not sure.”

Finally, the issue of removing inappropriate books from school libraries also did not have significant opposition or support, though opposition to removing the books was slightly higher.

In the question of schools banning books with stories about transgender youth in them, 29 percent “strongly supported” such policies, with 14 percent “somewhat” supporting the idea. Meanwhile, 32 percent opposed removing the books, with 14 percent “somewhat” opposed to the policy. In this case, those opposing eliminating inappropriate books won by a scant three percent.

The final result is that Americans generally oppose the radical transgender agenda, especially when it impacts kids.

The survey, conducted between April 8 and April 11, has a plus or minus 3.1% margin of error.

