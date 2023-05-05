Woke Lancet Urges U.S. States to Repeal All Abortion Restrictions

The once-venerable Lancet medical journal has once again waded into American politics with its progressive agenda, urging the repeal of all legislation restricting abortions.

“We call for the Oklahoma Legislature and other US states with abortion bans to repeal these laws,” states an article in the latest issue of the Lancet, “and for the US Congress and the national legislatures in other countries with laws that criminalise abortion to enact legislation that creates legal protections for the right to provide and access abortion care as part of a broader protection of the full spectrum of reproductive health care.”

“Laws that protect everyone’s right to reproductive health and autonomy are needed,” the UK-based journal added.

Following the example of other leftwing media, the Lancet condemns the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, asserting it represented the culmination of long-standing efforts to “eviscerate the federal constitutional right to abortion in the USA.”

Prior to the Dobbs decision, the Lancet had called for the defense of Roe v. Wade and for continued abortion-on-demand in the United States.

In its May 14, 2022 piece titled “Why Roe v. Wade must be defended,” the Lancet editorial board disparaged the U.S. Constitution as “an 18th century document ignorant of 21st century realities for women” while urging the U.S. justices to betray their sworn duty by looking beyond the Constitution for inspiration in their ruling.

While the Lancet noted that in the U.S., “Black women have an unintended pregnancy rate double that of non-Hispanic White women,” it failed to mention that black babies are aborted in the U.S. at 3.6 times the rate of whites.

The functional racism behind America’s abortion industry has led the Rev. Clenard Childress, pastor of the New Calvary Baptist Church in Montclair, New Jersey, to note: “The most dangerous place for an African American is in the womb.”

Abortion is the leading cause of Black deaths in America, accounting for more deaths than homicide or any disease, including cancer and heart disease.

In its latest pro-abortion essay, the Lancet has adopted the thoroughly unscientific woke vocabulary emerging from the American Left, speaking of “pregnant patients” rather than pregnant women as a sop to the LGBT lobby, which holds that men can be pregnant as well as women, in defiance of basic biological fact.

State laws restricting abortion have “created a chilling effect on abortion care, even for patients facing potentially life-threatening medical emergencies,” the Lancet warns, producing a “dual loyalty” for doctors who must now care for the health of both the mother and her child.

Laws restricting abortions “disrupt open communication and are likely to further erode patients’ trust in health-care systems, particularly among populations who face discriminatory obstacles to accessing health care and disproportionately high maternal morbidity and mortality,” the journal argues.

Health-care providers and advocates for reproductive health, rights, and justice “can make clear the human rights harms that communities and health professionals experience as a result of abortion bans and restrictions,” the article urges.

“Such action strengthens accountability for human rights and lays the groundwork for future laws and policies to ensure abortion access and build stronger protections for reproductive rights and bodily autonomy, within the USA and globally,” it concludes.

