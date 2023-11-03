More than 4,000 baby loungers manufactured in China and exclusively sold on Amazon are being recalled for posing a suffocation risk to children, as well as an entrapment hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday.

The CPSC said the 4,140 Yoocaa loungers “fail[ed] to meet the safety requirements of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule, creating an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants.” The failures include not having a stand and not meeting the requirements for side height and fabric-sided openings.

“The product’s sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped,” according to the commission.

The baby product was sold between January 2021 through May 2023 on Amazon, costing between $30 and $55. The recall applies to any lounger purchased on or after June 23, 2022, the CPSC said, noting that no incidents or injuries have been reported.

“Consumers who still have the packaging can also review the packaging for a label that states the date of manufacture, marked in the format ‘LOT: YYYYMMDD.’ This recall applies to products manufactured with “LOT” markings on the packaging of 20220623 (representing June 23, 2022) or later dates,” according to the CPSC.

Yoocaa’s “baby nests” or “baby loungers” were sold in several colors and prints, including zoo, polar bear, cloud, feather, flower, forest, leaf, blue star, pink star, and animal.

CPSC is advising anyone who purchased the lounger to immediately stop using and contact Yoocaa Direct for instructions on receiving a refund. Amazon and Yoocaa Direct “are contacting all known purchasers directly,” according to the commission.

