Tennessee Woman, Fired for Refusing BlueCross BlueShield’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Wins $687K

A Tennessee woman has won a nearly $700,000 settlement after she was fired for refusing to take the Chinese coronavirus vaccine, which her employer mandated.

A federal jury determined that Tanja Benton, who previously worked for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST), be awarded the money, Fox 17 reported Monday.

The jury found that her choice not to take the vaccine “was based on a sincerely held religious belief.”

She worked as a biostatistical research scientist for the company for several years and did not regularly come into contact with clients. Due to the pandemic, Benton was working at home, and there were no complaints about her job performance.

However, when the company announced it was forcing its employees to take the vaccine, she chose not to do so and told its leadership she believed the vaccine was derived from aborted fetus cell lines. Her lawsuit noted that she could not take the shot because she believed it would “not only defile her body but also anger and dishonor God.”

To read more about coronavirus treatments and fetal tissue, please click here.

Per the Fox 17 report, Benton asked for a religious exemption but was denied and ultimately fired. However, she fought back by filing a federal lawsuit.

“As part of its verdict, the federal jury awarded Benton $177,240 in back pay, $10,000 in compensatory damages, and $500,000 in punitive damages, for a total of $687,240,” the Fox 17 report said.

According to Local 3 News, “A group of employees terminated by BCBST over a Title VII violation regarding religious discrimination are also currently in a class action suit against the employer,” the outlet said Monday.