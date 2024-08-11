A policeman in Ferguson, Missouri, was severely hurt Friday during a protest held on the 10-year anniversary of the night Michael Brown was fatally shot by a police officer.

Several protesters were arrested near the local police station and Chief Troy Doyle explained during a press conference on Saturday that demonstrators shook a fence at the station, KSDK reported.

Ferguson officer suffers severe brain injury at protest on 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death https://t.co/6wnliIrkCk pic.twitter.com/nWnmHZ2Znb — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2024

According to Doyle, the moment the fence was broken and stolen he allowed officers to make arrests for destruction of property.

The outlet continued:

Doyle said Officer Travis Brown was “assaulted” when he was charged by a man and fell and hit his head, causing severe brain injury. He said Travis Brown was fighting for his life. The probable cause statement identified the man who assaulted the officer as Elijah Gantt, of East St. Louis. The document said Gantt was running from police to avoid arrest when Officer Travis Brown stood in his path. Gantt, 28, was being held on $500,000 bond. … St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said Gantt was facing assault charges, among a list of other charges. Another person was facing assault and resisting/interfering with arrest charges, and three others with property damage charges.

During the press conference, Doyle told reporters, “Ten years later I got an officer fighting for his life. It’s enough and I’m done with it.” He also noted that officers allowed the protesters to assemble and made sure they were safe from being hit by traffic by strategically placing official vehicles in the area.

According to Breitbart News, Officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Michael Brown during a confrontation in Ferguson on August 9, 2014.

“Left-wing activists popularized the slogan ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,’ and claimed that Brown had been shot in the back with his hands raised in a gesture of surrender. Journalists and mainstream media pundits gave credence to the claim,” the outlet noted.

“Left-wing groups from around the country descended on Missouri to demand Ferguson’s arrest. But when a grand jury decided not to indict Wilson, Brown’s family called for riots. Local businesses — many black-owned — were burned down,” it continued.

Fox 2 St. Louis on Friday provided a timeline of events from August 9, 2014:

To read more articles about Michael Brown, please click here.