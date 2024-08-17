A 15-year-old football player died due to a medical emergency he suffered following a conditioning workout on Wednesday, and the community of Shawnee, Kansas, is grieving his loss.

The teenager played football at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, KMBC reported on Friday. The initial incident happened after off-season conditioning on Wednesday, the outlet said, noting he died on Friday:

Ovet Gomez Regalado, 15, who died after suffering a medical emergency is being remembered as a "warm and wonderful student." He was a sophomore at Shawnee Mission Northwest. https://t.co/CX3sjaEn1J pic.twitter.com/zxVuOAPRw5 — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) August 17, 2024

The young student was identified as Ovet Gomez Regalado, and Principal Dr. Lisa Gruman told students and their families in a letter that “Death is always difficult to handle, but particularly so when someone so young dies.” Gruman encouraged parents and guardians to encourage their children to express their feelings and talk with them about the loss.

Community members are struggling with the tragedy as students return to campus for the school year, according to KSHB.

David Smith, who is the chief communications officer for the school district, told the outlet, “From what I know has been happening at the school today, folks are taking it hard. This is someone they cared a lot about.”

The teenager was the youngest in his family and he was loved by many people.

KMBC 9 reported Friday that his teammates planned to gather for a balloon release in his honor and express their support for each other during such a difficult time.

As of Saturday afternoon, a GoFundMe page created to support his family had raised $23,286 of its $25,000 goal.

“My name is Candie Dearing. I am a friend of the Gomez-Regalado family. This am they lost their youngest son Ovet. Ovet was only 15 years old and one of the kindest humans,” the page reads.

“He was always offering a huge smile with a hug. All that knew him loved him. Ovet was a Sophomore and played football for SMNW. He loved hanging out with his family and friends,” Dearing said.