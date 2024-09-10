A recall of apple juice has expanded to 133,500 cases of the drink sold in stores across America.

Health officials are concerned over the possibly harmful levels of arsenic found in the juice, ABC 10 reported on Monday.

Walmart in late August recalled almost 10,000 cases of apple juice “that were found to contain potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

At the time, authorities with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the recall more urgent following the agency’s initial announcement on August 15, pointing to the fact that the drink could cause temporary health problems.

However, it was “unlikely to cause serious or irreversible medical issues,” the AP article said, referencing the FDA.

Now, the agency explained the drink has a higher level of inorganic arsenic than what is permitted by government officials, according to CNN.

“The apple juice was sold at several stores including Weis, BJ’s, Dollar General, Aldi, Walgreens and Walmart. The brands include Great Value, Market Basket, Weis and Urban Meadow,” the outlet said Tuesday. “Additional brands include Nature’s Nectar, Wellsey Farms, Solevita and Clover Valley.”

According to the ABC 10 article, Refresco Beverages Inc., which is based in Tampa, Florida, produces the juice.

The report continued:

According to the National Institutes of Health, arsenic is found in two varieties, organic and inorganic. Both are considered toxic to humans. Because it is found in naturally occurring foods such as rice and apples, it can’t be completely removed from the environment or food supply.

The arsenic believed to be in the apple juice sold in U.S. stores has been found to be inorganic arsenic, which is more dangerous to humans and has been listed as a carcinogen.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been no reports of illnesses connected to the beverage.

According to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, “Arsenic poisoning can occur when you take in high levels of arsenic. Drinking contaminated water causes most cases. Symptoms of immediate arsenic poisoning include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.”

Click here to read the list of the recalled products on the FDA’s site.