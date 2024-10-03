A teenager is safe after his Honda Pilot began driving out of control and he was unable to make it stop near Fargo, North Dakota.

Eighteen-year-old Sam Dutcher said the car kept accelerating but he did not have his foot on the gas pedal, WDSU reported on Wednesday.

When he called 911 for help, Minnesota State Troopers were quick to respond and formulate a plan to rescue the young man from such a dangerous situation.

According to Fox 9, the car reached speeds of up to 113 miles per hour. Video footage shows officers racing along a roadway and at one point in what appears to be a town, the Honda is seen zooming past the law enforcement vehicle. The officer eventually catches up to the Honda and passes it before moving in front of the car:

When troopers outran the car, its anti-collision sensors were activated and it slowed. However, the officers told Dutcher to hit the back of a patrol car to make his vehicle halt. In the clip, viewers can hear the moment Dutcher smacked into the patrol car.

“Oh, that hit hard. It was slowing down, slowing down, and then it wasn’t,” said the trooper whose car was hit.

KARE 11 reported that Dutcher’s accelerator had become stuck during the drive.

In response to the trooper’s actions, the young man said, “I am very thankful” while his mother commented, “Really, I don’t think it could have gone more perfectly. It’s pretty amazing and it had to have been an angel and God watching over him, too.”

In February, Breitbart News reported that Honda began recalling over 750,000 vehicles in the United States due to an airbag issue after several other recalls in 2023.

“In November, Honda said it was recalling more than 300,000 vehicles due to a problem with their seatbelts, WPLG reported at the time,” the outlet said. “The following month, Honda recalled over two million vehicles due to a problem with their fuel pumps, according to CBS News.”