A man thought to have been killed in a bear attack in the Big Sky area of Montana is now believed to be the victim of a homicide.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said a friend discovered the body of 35-year-old Dustin Kjersem in his tent on Saturday along Moose Creek Road, KSDK reported on Friday.

An image shows the victim:

The victim was last seen on October 10 when he left to go camping for a few days. He was supposed to meet a friend on Friday, but Kjersem never arrived at their meeting spot. The friend eventually went to look for the victim and came upon his body.