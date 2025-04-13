VIDEO: Paratroopers Injured After Hard Landing During Arizona Baseball Game

Two paratroopers were injured during a pre-game military tribute ceremony at a University of Arizona baseball game on Saturday.

The video shows the two troopers coming in quickly as they trailed American and University of Arizona flags.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the paratroopers injured during tonight’s pregame ceremony,” the Arizona baseball team wrote on X. “Thank you for your service to our nation, and thank you to the first responders on site who provided their assistance.”

The Tucson Fire Department also posted about the incident.

“Tonight, the Tucson Fire Department responded to a medical emergency during the Arizona Baseball Military Appreciation Night. Two paratroopers were injured during the pre-game ceremony, and TFD promptly transported them to receive medical attention. Thank you to everyone who continues to support our military and first responders.”

No further updates on the condition of the troopers have been given.