Police in Kyle, Texas, recently responded to three fentanyl poisonings in one night as the drug continues hurting, and many times killing, Americans across the nation.

The police agency made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday, stating, “We are deeply saddened to share that our officers responded to three fentanyl poisonings last night on Saturday, October 19th.”

The department also emphasized how it has informed the public on the issue and gave details on the dangerous substance:

While our public safety measures and fentanyl awareness campaigns have effectively reduced fentanyl-related incidents in our area, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to eliminate this threat from our community. Fentanyl-laced pills are commonly referred to as “Percocet” and resemble the blue 30mg Oxycodone with an “M” and “30” stamped into the pill. It has also been found in other counterfeit pills and illegal substances. Parents, please take a moment to educate your children about the dangers of fentanyl. Encourage them to come to you with any questions or concerns, and let us work together to promote safety and ensure a bright future for the young people of Kyle. We are deeply saddened to share that our officers responded to three fentanyl poisonings last night on Saturday, October… Posted by Kyle Police Department on Sunday, October 20, 2024 Social media users shared their thoughts on the news, one person calling it “Heartbreaking.” “Prayers for all affected,” another individual commented.

A group of families of people who died from fentanyl want action from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to investigate China’s role in the opioid crisis that has wreaked havoc across America, Breitbart News reported on Friday:

The group filed a petition to the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 — which allows the U.S. to place sanctions on foreign countries that “violate U.S. trade agreements or engage in acts that are unjustifiable or unreasonable and burden U.S. commerce,” according to the Congressional Research Service.

Meanwhile, New York authorities recently seized enough fentanyl to kill every person on Long Island from a home in Bellport, per Breitbart News.

Officials arrested a man in connection with the biggest fentanyl bust Suffolk County has ever seen, the outlet noted.

During the vice presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Vance claimed Vice President Kamala Harris (D) “let in fentanyl into our communities at record levels,” Breitbart News reported October 1. Its fact check found his claim to be mostly true, stating, “Drug-related deaths hit a record high under the watch of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s administration, and many of those deaths are linked to fentanyl.”

Vance is former President Donald Trump’s (R) running mate and Walz is running alongside Harris as they battle for the White House in 2024.