Authorities in New York have reportedly seized enough fentanyl to kill every person on Long Island from a home in Bellport.

Officials arrested 43-year-old Remon Gibson in connection with the biggest fentanyl bust in Suffolk County history, Fox 5 reported Friday.

Images show the suspect and the items seized:

The amount of fentanyl seized was over seven kilograms, and it was found inside a nightstand near a child’s bedroom. According to ABC 7, two children were in the home where drugs were allegedly being processed and stamped “COVID-19.”

The Fox article continued:

According to district attorney Ray Tierney, the amount of fentanyl recovered is enough to kill every man, woman and child on Long Island. “Gone are the days of cocaine and heroin, although they’re still out there, they’re now being mixed with these more lethal types of lab created drugs,” Tierney said. “We’re looking at taking out these major traffickers and disincentivizing what’s otherwise a lucrative trade.”

Authorities also seized eight kilograms of cocaine, over a pound of xylazine, and $80,000 cash.

“This bust follows another recent Suffolk County seizure of carfentanil, an elephant tranquilizer that is about 100 times more potent than fentanyl and is known on the streets as ‘Super Mario.’ Authorities warn of the increasing danger these drugs pose as they continue to flood the streets,” the outlet stated.

In March, Peter Schweizer, who is the author of Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday that fentanyl is a “Chinese operation much more than it is a Mexican drug cartel operation.”

The article continued:

Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and senior contributor at Breitbart News, explained how the Chinese are using fentanyl as a weapon against the United States. “A lot of the people involved in the fentanyl trade actually have senior positions in the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] or they’re advisers to the CCP government, but the links in this chain of fentanyl that is poisoning 100,000 Americans, every link in that chain is a Chinese operation,” Schweizer said, explaining that the Mexican cartels are “really the junior partners.”

It is important to note that Vice President Kamala Harris (D), who is campaigning against former President Donald Trump (R) for the White House in 2024, has said she will “stop the flow of illegal fentanyl” into the United States, Breitbart News reported in September.

However, the article noted that “drug-related deaths hit a record high on Harris and President Joe Biden’s watch.”