Terminal Cancer Fighter, 12, Honorarily Sworn in to over 900 Police Departments

A Texas 12-year-old suffering from terminal cancer was honored by Alabama police with a ceremony naming him a deputy chief — bringing his total number of honorary law enforcement titles to over 900.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel was just six years old when he was diagnosed with brain and spine cancer, and has had to undergo 13 surgeries since, WBRC6 reported.

His father, Theodis Daniel, told KTAL his son is in a daily fight for his life, but enjoys dreaming about being a real police officer one day. That is why hundreds of law enforcement departments and agencies around the country and overseas have awarded him the opportunity to join them.

In March, KTAL reported that DJ had been sworn into 821 agencies as an honorary police officer.

The youngster joined Alabama’s Birmingham Police Department and “numerous other agencies” on Friday, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) officials announced:

Devarjay "DJ" Daniel, welcome to the ALEA family! Yesterday, ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor and DPS Director, Colonel… Posted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Saturday, October 26, 2024

DJ’s grand total of honorary swear-ins is now 905, including international ones.

In August, DJ traveled to Italy to be sworn into the Carabinieri, the county’s national gendarmerie:

WENT TO ITALYNow I’m a Royal Carabinieri Corps Thank you to everyone that has supported me all this way still have a lot work and hugs to give Posted by Devarjaye Daniel on Sunday, August 11, 2024

“What I say on a daily basis is – believe in God, stay safe, stay positive, be kind to other people, pray for kids that have cancer, and don’t be mean to people,” DJ, originally of Houston, told WBRC6 on Friday.

His father could not be more proud of him.

“We’ve dedicated our lives and the time that we have left to get people to think about their lives and, you know, just appreciate life and the things that you have,” Theodis told KTAL back in March.