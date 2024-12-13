Report: Mangione Family Nursing Home Empire Faced Abuse, Health Violations

Several Maryland nursing homes operated by the family of Luigi Mangione reportedly faced abuse and health violations, according to two reports from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Reports from HHS in April and July found that staff and geriatric nursing assistants (GNA) at Lorien Nursing and Rehab Center in Bel Air and Columbia faced accusations of abuse, mismanagement, long wait times for help, and a lack of communication, among other things, according to the New York Post.

Lorien Health Services, which was founded by Mangione’s grandparents, Nicholas and Mary Mangione, has nine locations in Maryland, according to the website. Mangione was recently arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and charged with the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“The for-profit Lorien Health Services network inherited by Nick’s 10 kids — including Luigi’s father Louis — promises stimulating activities, restaurant-style dining, movie theaters, beauty spas and barbershops,” the Daily Mail reported.

DC News Now reported that the outlet had also “confirmed” that the Mangione family “owns and operates” Lorien Health Services.

In the April report from HHS, it was revealed that a GNA at Lorien’s Bel Air location, who “had not completed her annual abuse training since 2020,” had thrown a “call bell at Resident #2” and yelled at the patient “not to press the button again”:

Review of the facility reported incident #MD00196006 and related complaint #MD00196058 on 4/3/24 at 10:44 AM revealed a concern regarding GNA staff # 17. According to the incidents, GNA #17 on 8/24/23 Resident #21 reported that s/he used the call bell for assistance to use the bathroom. S/he reported that after a long time GNA came in and threw the call bell at Resident #2. GNA #17 then yelled at Resident #21 not to press the button again.

The report noted that there was “an additional incident on the same day of 8/24/23 with GNA #17” involving Resident #22, in which GNA #17 turned the patient “‘roughly’ enough that Resident #22 verbalized discomfort”:

According to the incident reports GNA #17 during activities of daily living (ADL) care for Resident #22 turned him/her “roughly” enough that Resident #22 verbalized discomfort. His/her brief interview for mental status at the time was assessed as a “1,” suggesting severe cognitive impairment. Therefore, a physical assesment was completed based on the residents’ outward expressions of discomfort and pain. Resident #22’s right arm and shoulder were assessed and noted painful. An x-ray was ordered of the elbow, humerius, and forearm. The results were negative; however, the resident was medicated with Tylenol for pain.

In the July report from HHS for Lorien’s Columbia location, it was revealed that “the facility staff” had reportedly “failed to treat residents with dignity and respect by leaving residents who needed assistance with dressing undressed”:

On 6/20/24 at 9:40 AM, two surveyors entered Resident #61’s room for an interview while the room door was wide open, and the curtain was not applied. Surveyors observed that the resident was not appropriately dressed; no gown or clothes worn, a gown placed on the top of his /her chest. Resident #61 reported, I messed up my clothes. Waiting for staff to bathe me. No one helped me for 40 minutes. The resident also mentioned that he/she preferred to have clothes on, but it was okay as long as no [opposite gender resident] came into his/her room. While surveyors were interviewing Resident #61 on 6/20/24 at 10:11 AM, an opposite-gender resident opened the door and tried to come in.

The report also found that “the facility failed to provide an environment that was safe, clean and in good repair”:

Based on observation and interview with the facility staff, it was determined that the facility failed to provide an environment that was safe, clean and in good repair. This was evident in one room during the initial observation of the Renaissance 1 Medical Surgical Unit (MSU).

On one day, the report noted that it was “observed that in the bathroom” of one of the rooms, the “ceiling tiles above the shower were falling down,” with one tile reportedly appearing to have “brown discoloration.”

The Lorien Heath facility in Columbia reportedly ended up paying a $24,680 fine after HHS discovered “a plethora of health and safety violations,” according to the Post.

Another Lorien facility, Lorien Bulle Rock, reportedly paid a $40,422 “federal fine” after an inspection in June 2022, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet noted that “this past June, Lorien Health Services” reportedly “agreed to pay the federal government $55,192 for allegedly violating the Civil Monetary Penalties Law by retaining overpayments.”