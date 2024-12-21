An Ohio woman who recently celebrated her 106th birthday with a shot of something strong is still bringing joy to all her loved ones.

Florence Hackman, who was born on December 16, 1918, is nicknamed “Fireball Flo” because she enjoys drinking Fireball whiskey, Fox News reported on Saturday.

According to the whiskey brand’s website, the drink “Tastes like heaven, burns like hell.”

Hackman resides at the Traditions of Deerfield senior living facility in Loveland where she always brightens everyone’s day, Executive Director Kristen Kelly told the outlet, adding Hackman’s good attitude is “such an inspiring way to live, and we love her for it.”

Video footage shows her enjoying what appears to be a huge party on her special day. She sang Happy Birthday and downed a shot of liquor before she blew out the candles on her cake as everyone cheered.

According to the Traditions of Deerfield social media page, Hackman broke her pelvis in 2018 but did not let that stop her from living a full life.

“I just try to be nice to people and try to go one day at a time – that’s all. If you get that one day in, then you can go on to the next one. So that’s what you’ve got to do – one day at a time – think what I’ve got to do today. You’ve got to keep moving as long as you can,” she said: Happy Birthday #FireballFlo! Florence Hackman will celebrate her 106th birthday on Monday, December 16!Flo’s… Posted by Traditions of Deerfield on Monday, December 9, 2024 Social media users sent her tons of happy birthday wishes, one person writing, “She’s the best. Happy Birthday Flo!”

Hackman, who loves the Cincinnati Bengals, also got a special birthday recognition from the team and expressed what she wants to see them achieve in the future.

“Hope they go to the Super Bowl, and we sure would like that. That would be a big thing. And, I suppose, hopefully they do it while I’m still here,” she said.