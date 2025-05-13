Journalists covering President Donald Trump’s arrival to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday observed the presence of a mobile McDonald’s set up at a press center for covering the event in Riyadh, an apparent nod to the president’s love of the burger restaurant.

Officials reportedly set up the mobile McDonald’s, which was “still shuttered” as of Tuesday, in a “Media Oasis” for journalists, according to the Associated Press. The “Oasis” featured various displays of Saudi government propaganda touting the government’s construction projects, including the controversial, still-unbuilt “city of the future” Neom and venues for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which Saudi Arabia is hosting after bidding for the honor uncontested.

Trump has famously developed a reputation for loving McDonald’s. His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, recounted in his memoir Trump’s “favorite” order, which consisted of a McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, French fries, and a vanilla milkshake, the New York Post reported:

The 45h president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reveals in his forthcoming White House memoir that he knew Trump was recovering from his nasty bout of COVID in the fall of 2020 “when he requested one of his favorite meals.” “McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake,” the husband of Ivanka Trump recounts, according to a copy of the book obtained by the Washington Examiner.

As Breitbart News reported, during his 2024 presidential campaign against former Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump served customers at a McDonald’s in Philadelphia, an attempt to highlight “allegations” that Harris “never worked at a McDonald’s” while in college as she has claimed.

Trump received a regal welcome to Riyadh on Tuesday, though reports do not indicate that he has yet partaken in any McDonald’s meals. In a video posted to X by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Saudi fighter jets could be seen escorting Air Force One prior to landing.

“Good morning from Air Force One, Saudi Arabia!” Scavino wrote in his post. “Thank you for the escort, and having President Trump’s back — We all appreciate it. See you on the ground shortly, THANK YOU!!!”

Breitbart News’s Simon Kent reported that after Trump landed, he received a “warm welcome” from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump is also expected to “take part in a summit of Gulf Arab leaders” on Tuesday, prior to visiting Qatar.