A man remodeling his childhood home recently found an incredible treasure in the wall that was forgotten for 46 years.

When 53-year-old Tim King of Lombard, Illinois, found a gift wrapped in Christmas-themed paper behind a bathroom wall, he was intrigued. Moments later, he saw that his name was written on the package, the New York Post reported Sunday.

“We took out a medicine cabinet before we drywalled, and I thought, ‘I’d better just look in there to make sure nothing’s back there,’ And then there it was!” King told People of the delightful and nostalgic discovery.

He shared video footage of the wall and the present in a social media post on December 27. The wrapping paper featured Disney characters such as Dumbo, Daffy Duck, Bambi, and Pinocchio.

“That’s my Christmas present,” King said:

Social media users shared their thoughts on the fun discovery, one person writing, “If that isn’t a literal step into a time machine then I don’t know what is. I would give anything to find an old unwrapped gift from my childhood. Glad he found it !!!”

“Hey! Your mom is like mine! She keeps finding presents she bought for us long after Christmas’ or birthdays,” someone else said.

According to King, his mother did not remember buying the present for him. He added that his parents hid presents in the attic and he believes that box fell into a crawl space.

According to the Post, King believes the gift was bought in 1978.

“I would have been 6. So that is pretty awesome,” he said.