VIDEO: Elderly Floridian Says Dog Likely Saved Her from House Fire

An elderly woman in Davie, Florida, is alive after her home caught on fire, thanks to what she says were the heroic actions of her dog.

Beverly Murphy was sleeping inside her mobile home early Friday in the 1300 block of Southwest 8th Street when the fire erupted, NBC Miami reported.

Video footage shows the blaze consuming the house and billowing smoke rising into the air as firefighters worked to quell the flames.

Murphy said she was alerted to the situation by one of her dogs and quickly realized something was terribly wrong.

“I was asleep but the smoke woke me up — the dog woke me up first — and then I heard this crackling sound. I couldn’t figure out what the crackling was,” she recalled, adding she smelled smoke and then saw her kitchen was in flames.

Murphy and her adult son were able to escape the blaze and make it outside to safety. However, Murphy’s three dogs reportedly did not survive the incident.

The NBC Miami report noted officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

Another video clip shows the home, which appears to be completely destroyed, in the aftermath of the fire. A neighbor told WPLG, “I walked outside to see that the neighbor’s house was on fire.”

She added that it was “tragic” the dogs did not survive the blaze:

According to WagWalking.com, dogs’ keen sense of smell and excellent hearing enable them to smell smoke and hear flames when a fire approaches.