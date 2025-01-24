Costco Salmon Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

This week the FDA confirmed the status of a Class 1 recall for Costco’s Kirkland Smoked Salmon brand, after supplier Acme Smoked Fish voluntarily issued a Class 1 recall in October 2024.

Officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have classified the recall of Kirkland Signature Salmon at the highest risk level, SILive.com reported on Thursday. A spokesperson for the supplier, Acme Smoked Fish, assured consumers that all products under the recall have been removed from the marketplace.

In October, the Acme Smoked Fish Corporation issued a recall of the fish due to worries about it containing Listeria monocytogenes, the outlet said.

At the time, customers received a letter telling them not to eat the salmon that was sold between October 9 and 13, per KTVU:

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that occurs when improperly processed meats and unpasteurized milk products are consumed, according to the Mayo Clinic:

Listeria bacteria can survive refrigeration and even freezing. So people who are at higher risk of serious infections should avoid eating the types of food most likely to contain listeria bacteria. … If you’ve eaten a food that’s been recalled because of a listeria outbreak, watch for signs or symptoms of illness. If you have a fever, muscle aches, nausea or diarrhea, contact your doctor. The same goes for illness after eating a potentially contaminated product, such as foods made with unpasteurized milk or poorly heated hot dogs or deli meats.

The FDA has classified the items as a Class 1 recall, “which means there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” the SILive.com report said.

“The initial recall involved 111 cases of the salmon in twin 12-ounce packages with a UPC code 0 96619 25697 6, a lot number 8512801270, and an expiration date of Nov. 13, 2024,” the article continued.

Correction: This story was revised to note that the FDA action was a confirmation of the Class 1 voluntary recall issued by Acme Smoked Fish and was not an indication of an upgraded threat level. Additionally, we added that the fish supplier assured that products under the recall have been removed from the marketplace.