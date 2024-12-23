Officials have upgraded a Costco egg recall because of worries about the bacterial infection known as salmonella, the news coming as egg prices have risen.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) upgraded the recall to its highest risk level after the eggs were sold in stores located in five states, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, beginning on November 22, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

New York-based Handsome Brook Farms issued a recall notice on November 27 for more than 10,000 units of “Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs.” However, the eggs were apparently packaged and distributed “by mistake,” the outlet said.

The report continued:

The FDA has updated the recall as a “Class I” as the eggs ‘have the potential to be contaminated with the bacteria salmonella, which hospitalizes 26,000 Americans every year. A “Class I” recall is a “situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

A salmonella infection can cause a person to have diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains, per the Cleveland Clinic’s website.

“It’s the most common form of bacterial food poisoning in the U.S.,” the site read:

When you get salmonella, it means enough bacteria have gotten past your stomach acid and immune system to make you sick. Salmonella bacteria invade and destroy the cells that line your intestines. This makes it hard for your body to absorb water, which can give you stomach cramps. The water leaves your body in the form of diarrhea.

Per the Mail article, “The affected Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs have the UPC number 9661910680 and are packaged in plastic egg cartons labeled with Kirkland Signature on the top.”

Products with the code 327 and use-by date of January 5, 2025, are affected by the recall. It is important to note that FDA officials have not confirmed if the eggs tested positive for the bacteria. There have also not yet been any illnesses reported, but consumers who bought the recalled products should return them to the original store.

In September, a farm in Bonduel, Wisconsin, recalled two brands of eggs after several people became ill due to salmonella, Breitbart News reported.

The news comes as a hatchery in Monterey County, California, was forced to put down more than 13,000 ducks and geese because of bird flu that has affected other parts of the nation.

The bird flu is reportedly the cause of the recent rise in egg prices, WTXL reported on Monday.

“According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a dozen of grade-A eggs now costs $3.65 on average. That price is up from $2.52 at the beginning of the year,” the outlet said.