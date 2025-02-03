Crews had to clean up a huge mess on Wednesday when a truck spilled a staple grocery item all over a highway in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.

When officials with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) arrived at the scene, they realized a truck pulling a Borden milk trailer had hit a roadside barrier, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

Images show the highway littered with over 4,000 gallons of milk and the truck’s trailer leaning over the barrier:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “Well, no use crying over it!”

“I hope people MOOved over, it’s the law!” someone else quipped, while another user suggested, “Just let passing motorists grab a few gallons each . It’ll be cleaned up in no time.”

PBCFR’s report of the spill said, “A milk-truck had an ‘udderly’ unfortunate crash on I-95 last night just after midnight. 11 people were evaluated on scene. Thankfully they were uninjured and none of them needed to be ‘moo-ved’ to the hospital.

“We calculated that 4,160 gallons of milk were spilled across the northbound lanes at MM63! It took almost 3 hours to clean up after this ‘Cream-mergency!’”

The cause of the crash, which happened just after midnight, remained unclear, according to WPLG.

More images show the trailer, which appeared to have its floor ripped away from the walls and ceiling:

The news comes after a similar incident involving a sweet treat happened on a California highway in December, according to Breitbart News.

More than 15 tons of chocolate melted on the roadway after a tractor-trailer traveling through Alameda County erupted in flames due to an issue with its brakes.

As a result, the chocolate load melted onto the highway, and it took officials over three hours to put out the blaze and clear the road.