30,000 Pounds of Chocolate Melts on California Highway After Truck Fire

Over 15 tons of chocolate melted on a California highway after the tractor-trailer carrying the sweet load burst into flames on Friday morning, WKRC reported.

The truck, which caught on fire due to an apparent brake issue, was transporting 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of chocolate westbound on I-580 in Alameda County.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Dublin Area shared images of the large plume of black smoke coming from the truck, and the aftermath of the melted chocolate that spilled onto the road:

“Clean up still in progress from this morning’s chocolate mess,” officials said at around 1:00 p.m. local time, showing multiple blocked lanes of traffic.

It took more than three hours to extinguish the fire and to clear the road, authorities told the outlet.

No injuries were reported.