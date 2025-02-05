Argentina Withdraws from W.H.O. After U.S. Exit

President of Argentina Javier Milei ordered the country to withdraw from the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) on Wednesday.

Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni described the reason for the departure as “profound differences in health management” with the U.N. body. During a news conference, Adorni told reporters the decision for Argentina to withdraw from the W.H.O. was specifically a result of its poor handling of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Argentina’s exit from the W.H.O. comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order similarly abandoning the agency. The Associated Press (AP) noted that the exit of another country from the W.H.O. “will further fracture cooperation in global health.”

Adorni added that Argentina would “not allow an international organization to intervene” in the country’s sovereignty, adding that it would especially not allow it to intervene in Argentina’s health, according to the outlet.

In a statement issued by Milei’s office, Milei described the W.H.O. as having “failed in its greatest test,” with its promotion of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic without scientific support, according to USA Today.

Breitbart News’s Christian K. Caruzo reported that in January Milei delivered a speech condemning woke ideology during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland.

Milei, who attended Trump’s inauguration in January, has previously spoken at the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) in December 2024 and called on conservatives to launch a “cultural battle” against leftism.

As president, Milei has eliminated a 30 percent “inclusive” tax on “foreign currency debit and credit card purchases,” and has previously announced that his administration would be implementing a 90 percent tax reduction in Argentina.