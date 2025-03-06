A policeman in Bridgewater, New Jersey, remained calm and acted swiftly to save a man whose life was in mortal danger after a fiery car crash on Wednesday.

The driver of a Hyundai Elantra was heading westbound on Route 22 when he crashed into the rear of a tanker truck at around 2:00 a.m., ABC 6 reported on Thursday, noting the Hyundai’s driver was identified as Peter Della-Ventura.

When the crash happened, both vehicles erupted into flames, greatly increasing the danger at the scene. After the tanker’s driver pulled over to the side of the road, he and a passenger in the Hyundai got out safely.

However, Della-Ventura was knocked unconscious during the crash and was still inside the burning car.

In a social media post, the Bridgewater Police Department said Officer Noah Allatt came upon the scene and immediately went into rescue mode. Video footage shows him running towards the burning vehicles. First, he finds the passenger of the Hyundai sitting on the side of the road, then he encounters a man who appears to be the tanker’s driver.

The officer then takes off running toward the Hyundai. The moment he looks inside the car from the passenger’s side, he realizes Della-Ventura is trapped behind the wheel. The officer tries to wake him but is unsuccessful. Therefore, he moves to the driver’s side of the car, opens the door, and drags the man out to safety, moving him as far away from the burning vehicle as possible.

* Please see attached video * On today's date, 03/05/25 at approximately 0211 hours, Officer Noah Allatt came upon a motor vehicle collision involving a diesel tanker truck and a passenger sedan. The sedan had crashed into the rear of the truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire. Officer Allatt found the driver of the sedan unconscious in the driver's seat. Without hesitation, Officer Allatt reached into the vehicle, pulled the driver out and dragged him to safety. We would like to take this opportunity to highlight the incredible actions of Officer Allatt. Officer Allatt showed bravery, strength and composure throughout the duration of the call. Officer Allatt's swift actions saved the life of the driver. A job well done! Posted by Bridgewater Police Department – NJ on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

“We would like to take this opportunity to highlight the incredible actions of Officer Allatt. Officer Allatt showed bravery, strength and composure throughout the duration of the call. Officer Allatt’s swift actions saved the life of the driver. A job well done!” the police department’s post read.

The Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the fiery scene and the burned-out remains of the car after firefighters had put out the blaze.

At 2:12 AM, Martinsville Fire units were dispatched to a motor vehicle fire with entrapment, on Route 22 WB, in the… Posted by Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Della-Ventura and his passenger were later treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

Social media users praised the officer for saving the man’s life, with one person writing, “Truly heroic actions while remaining quick, calm, and direct to what needs to be immediately done. Outstanding!”