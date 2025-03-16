A dog in Coventry, Rhode Island, is being praised for helping save her entire family from extreme danger on Tuesday.

Brenna Leigh Fournier’s family recently moved into their house on Town Farm Road, but they were devastated after a fire broke out and consumed all of their belongings, WPRI reported Friday.

Lives may have been lost had it not been for the family’s quick-thinking dog named Peanut.

“She just started barking out of nowhere, and this was like a chest bark. And she doesn’t do that at all,” Fournier explained.

When Peanut sounded the alarm, her barks alerted Fournier’s mother and brother who escaped the home. The fire apparently started in the garage which houses their grandfather’s woodworking shop.

When speaking about her dog’s bravery, Fournier said, “She deserves all the treats.”

Firefighters blocked off the road and took care of any hot spots at the scene. They relied on tanker trucks full of water because there are no fire hydrants on the street, per WJAR.

“At the height of this fire, we were flowing around 750 gallons a minute so you go through it pretty quick. But these people who do the tanker task force are well versed in supplying water and how they, you saw these drop tanks they have set up here. There’s a system to what they do and they’re very good at it,” Coventry Fire Chief Frank Brown explained to the outlet.

One person was treated at the scene. Now, the Red Cross is assisting the family and investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Social media users shared their thoughts on Peanut’s actions, one person writing, “Houses can be replaced People cannot. Boxers are the Best dogs, he/she deserves a ride to Petsmart pick out a toy! I am so happy everyone got out safely!”

A similar instance happened in January when a dog in New York alerted its owner to an apartment complex fire, per Breitbart News.