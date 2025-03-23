Police: Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber Found Dead in Virginia Home

Police said a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was found dead early Saturday.

The individual was identified as 43-year-old Jessica Aber, NBC Washington reported. The outlet noted authorities are still investigating the cause and circumstances of her death and a determination will be made by the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia.

In a statement regarding the case, the Alexandria Police Department said officers responded around 9:18 a.m. to the 900 Block of Beverly Drive following a report about an unresponsive woman.

“Officers located a deceased woman,” the statement read, adding that authorities then notified her family members and confirmed the woman was Aber:

Aber’s body was reportedly found at a home in Alexandria, per Fox 5.

“Jessica Aber, 43, was nominated by Joe Biden to serve in the Eastern District in August 2021. She was confirmed unanimously by the Senate,” the outlet continued.

“Aber served as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2021 to 2025. Appointed by former President Joe Biden, she served in the role until resigning when President Trump took office again on Jan. 20,” the report added.

According to WUSA 9, Aber resigned from her post to allow President Donald Trump to nominate a successor:

The current U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik S. Siebert, said Aber was “unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being.”

“We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard. Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard,” he added.

In a social media post on Saturday, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi also shared her sadness over Aber’s death.