A firefighter in Pickens County, Georgia, is about to add a special creature to his family after rescuing a litter of puppies from danger.

When Pickens County Fire Rescue Lt. Paramedic Isaac Holaway showed up to the scene of a house fire not long ago, he and his fellow crew members made sure everyone was safe, Atlanta News First reported Monday.

However, there were still dogs inside the home in need of rescue. The first responders later said the mother dog laid over her pups to shield them from the blaze and ultimately sacrificed her life in doing so. Each one of her seven puppies survived and Holoway handed them out the home’s window to safety.

When commenting about his job, Holoway said, “I love helping people. It is as simple as that. It definitely ain’t for the money, I can tell you that.”

Three of the pups were sent to Bosley’s Place Rescue in Smyrna where they are getting the best of care. In a social media post on March 8, the rescue said it had divided the puppies up between it and another rescue organization and they appeared to be doing well after such a horrific experience:

FIRE BABIES HAVE ARRIVED Earlier today I met up with Patricia from Pup & Cat Co. to feed, assess and divide up the… Posted by Bosley's Place Inc. on Saturday, March 8, 2025

Following the rescue, Holoway and his family decided they will adopt one of the puppies when they grow a little bigger and are ready to go to new homes.

“They are not people but they are loved by family members just as much as they are people. So anytime we rescue anybody out of the house, whether it be a person or an animal, is a plus,” he said.

Images show Holoway helping to feed the tiny creatures who soaked in the attention:

TUNE IN TONIGHT Yesterday, at Bosley’s Place, we witnessed a beautiful moment… The firefighter who rescued our… Posted by Bosley's Place Inc. on Monday, March 17, 2025

Founder of Bosley’s Place, Jennifer Siegel, said many of the dogs they take in have a difficult start in life.

“We don’t have a lot of happy beginnings because they are orphaned, so they come to us for tube feeding and bottle feeding care. Whenever there is a light at the end of the tunnel, not just them surviving but being rescued and reuniting them with their rescuer, it is just a real full circle,” she explained.