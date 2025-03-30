A small plane crashed into a home on Saturday in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and video footage shows the residence being engulfed in flames as people stood watching in shock.

The incident happened near the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Noble Parkway around 12:20 p.m., and law enforcement officials said no one on the aircraft survived the crash, Fox 9 reported.

“FAA officials say the plane, a SOCATA TBM7, which is a single-engine business aircraft, departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was bound for Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said it was unclear how many people were on the plane at the time, but those living at the house were safe, according to USA Today.

Video footage shows what appears to be neighbors walking away from the scene where the house was on fire. There are several sirens heard in the background and moments later a firetruck is seen arriving at the site:

Authorities are investigating the incident and ABC News shared a clip of the plane going down that was recorded by a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

The video appears to show the aircraft nose-diving as it falls out of the sky:

“According to FlightAware, the single-prop plane flew from Naples, Florida, and landed in Des Moines at around 10:30 a.m. The plane took off 45 minutes later. It crashed six minutes before its scheduled landing time. The National Transportation Safety Board said the ‘preliminary information we have is the plane impacted a residence and experienced a post-crash fire,'” the Today article said.

The city’s mayor said officials were grateful no one in the home died as a result of the crash but their hearts were grieved that those onboard the plane died:

“As a city, we are very much going to surround the families that have been affected by this. Our heart, very much, goes out to them,” he said.