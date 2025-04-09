Watch Live: Hearing on Biden Admin Lawfare Against Whistleblowers Who Revealed Trans Procedures on Children

Whistleblowers who revealed transgender procedures being performed on minors testify to the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government about lawfare by the Biden administration against them in retaliation on Wednesday, April 9.

Dr. Eithan Haim provided documents that alleged Texas Children’s Hospital was carrying out transgender procedures on children in violation of the law and was subsequently targeted for prosecution over supposedly illegally obtaining private information on patients.

The Justice Department dropped the case against Haim in January shortly after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

Also testifying is Vanessa Sivadge, a former nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital who also acted as a whistleblower.