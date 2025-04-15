An H-E-B truck driver in Texas is being congratulated for reaching a major milestone in his career.

Driver Homero Flores has now driven four million miles consecutively without one accident or traffic incident, the supermarket chain announced on Monday.

An image shows the proud trucker exiting his rig:

He reached the goal after a delivery run from Kingsville to Corpus Christi where loved ones, fellow truckers, and company leaders greeted him as a big surprise.

Flores said it was a huge honor for himself and his family, noting that he loves working for H-E-B.

“I’m honestly overwhelmed by everyone who came out to support me today. Thank you to H-E-B for giving me the opportunity to work here and to show what I can do. It means a lot to be recognized like this. I’m honored and grateful for this celebration,” he said.

Flores joined H-E-B in 1986 and eventually became a full-time driver doing the job for 33 years. He also used his trailer to help people during Hurricane Harvey and Winter Storm Uri. Driving is a family affair, as Flores’ father, uncle, and several cousins are also truck drivers.

In 2019, another H-E-B truck driver hit the four million mile mark without experiencing an accident, making him the first ever recorded to do so, KSAT 12 reported:

Flores said his profession allows him to enjoy the open road where can relax and be at peace.

Meanwhile Todd Wright, Senior Vice President of Transportation, said people have to admire Flores’ huge accomplishment.

“Day in and day out, he is hauling up to 80,000 pounds with a 53- or 57-foot trailer alongside other motorists. To do it safely traveling four million consecutive safe miles, without a single scrape or broken mirror, is a testament to his professionalism. We’re incredibly proud of Homer and all our drivers. We truly have the best team in all the industry,” he added.