A Chicago Police Department recruit is reportedly accused of having crack cocaine in his pocket during a training exercise.

CWB Chicago said it reviewed an internal report that said the discovery happened on Monday during a narcotics arrest training scenario.

When one recruit reportedly found real crack cocaine while searching another recruit’s pocket, the suspect had an interesting explanation after being confronted about the substance’s presence.

The outlet said a trainer gave the recruit a baggie with blue stars on it that held simulated heroin, then another recruit was instructed to perform a search:

While searching the subject’s cargo pants, the recruit conducting the search found a clear knotted baggie containing four small zip baggies decorated with green dollar signs, each containing suspected crack cocaine, according to the report. Knowing that the phony drugs provided for training were in a blue-starred baggie, the trainer asked the trainee what the knotted baggie contained.

The recruit reportedly claimed it was simply trash, later adding, “These aren’t my pants. They belong to my brother, he’s the police.”

According to the CWB Chicago article, officials said the suspected crack weighed eight grams and the 24-year-old recruit was taken into custody as officials investigate the matter.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the report, one person writing, “If fired on the first day was a person.”

“A direct result of defund the police and lowering standards. This is the kind of recruit you get,” someone else commented.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, crack cocaine is a highly addictive stimulant drug that can increase a person’s risk for serious medical problems.

