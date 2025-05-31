VIDEO: 250 Million Honey Bees Escape When Truck Rolls Over in Washington

A tractor-trailer carrying honey bees crashed on Friday in Whatcom County, Washington, releasing approximately 250 million of the tiny pollinators.

The truck was hauling over 70,000 pounds of pollinator hives when it rolled over around 4:00 a.m., CBS News reported.

“The hives came off the truck shortly after 9 a.m., which freed the bees. The incident happened on Weidkamp Road, which remains closed between Loomis Trail and West Badger roads, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said,” per the outlet.

County emergency management spokesperson Amy Cloud told ABC 7 that the truck driver, who was not hurt, apparently did not make a tight turn which caused the vehicle to roll over.

“Deputies, county public works employees and several bee experts responded to the scene. The box hives later came off the truck, and local beekeepers swarmed to help recover, restore, and reset the hives, according to the sheriff’s office,” the report said, adding officials are letting the bees return to their hives and locate their queen over the next few days in order to save the bees.

Images show the bees swarming the truck:

In a social media update, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office thanked the beekeepers for their help in rescuing the bees.

“Thank you to the wonderful community of beekeepers: over two dozen showed up to help ensure the rescue of millions of pollinating honey bees would be as successful as possible,” the agency said.