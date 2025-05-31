VIDEO: Community Mourns NJ Officer Who Died in Fall from 9th Floor Window

A law enforcement officer in Jersey City, New Jersey, fell from the window of a government building and died early Friday.

The individual was identified as 29-year-old Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer Justin Rivera who was on duty at the time with at least two fellow officers, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

They were inside the Hudson County Administrative Building that was closed due to a power outage.

Rivera apparently fell through a window located on the building’s ninth floor and first responders found him on the ground near Central Avenue, then rushed him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

One person who saw the officer fall told News 12 New Jersey, “I thought maybe it was a person falling off of maybe like a scaffolding or something along those lines.” He added, “Just surreal, unfortunate, sad, unnerving just to see that happen.”

Another witness recalled what happened while speaking with ABC 7, stating, “I was walking around the corner and I heard glass break and then the man came straight down and just hit the ground with a thud. Then we saw two guys from the window look out… and then all the cops just rushed in.”

Now, members of Rivera’s community are left in shock and grief after the sudden loss. According to CBS New York, Rivera leaves behind a daughter:

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said officials are investigating what happened noting that “his death appears to be accidental in nature at this time.”

“The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office,” the agency added.

Meanwhile, Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari shared his grief in a post online, stating that his agency is doing whatever they can for Rivera’s family.