Report: More Conservatives than Liberals Say They Have ‘Excellent’ Mental Health

Conservatives are apparently doing well when it comes to their mental health compared to people who vote liberal, according to a blog post from election pollster Nate Silver.

Turning Point USA Founder and CEO Charlie Kirk shared a screenshot of the percentage table on Monday which showed the differences in numbers.

The post showed 51 percent of conservatives reported having “excellent” mental health, while only 20 percent of liberals reported experiencing “excellent” mental health:

“Democrats have turned themselves into the party of the neurotic, the unstable, and the miserable. If you’re happy and well-adjusted, vote Republican,” Kirk wrote in his post.

In his post that included the screenshot, Silver also touched on how the Democrat Party is losing young male voters:

Meanwhile, a recent CNN/SSRS poll found Democrats are in big trouble as Republicans make gains with the middle class, per Breitbart News:

The poll, published Sunday, spells significant problems for the Democratic Party on a number of fronts, beginning with middle-class voters. Among the registered voters sampled in the poll, 35 percent think Republicans are the party of the middle class, while 35 percent believe Democrats are. Another 29 percent say neither party represents the interests of middle-class Americans. Though Democrats and Republicans are tied on this front, Democrats have ceded major ground since 2016. According to CNN, Democrats have lost a net 17-point advantage they had on Republicans with the middle class compared to an NBC/CNBC poll from 2016.

Research from early 2023 found that young liberals, notably liberal girls, were more depressed than conservatives in that time of life. A study published in the latter part of the year showed that children who have conservative parents were more likely to have good mental health than children who had liberal parents, per Breitbart News.

In addition, 2023 polling from the Survey Center on American Life found those who are Republican were more satisfied with their relationships than people who are Democrats, the outlet said.