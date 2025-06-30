A father took immediate action when his daughter fell overboard from a Disney cruise ship on Sunday.

The Disney Dream was returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when the crew alerted to a “man overboard” and went into emergency mode, USA Today reported.

The little girl had reportedly fallen from Deck 4 but it remained unclear exactly how that happened because the ship has plexiglass safety barriers to prevent such instances.

When the girl’s dad realized she had fallen overboard, he jumped in after her, according to CBS Miami. Meanwhile, cruisers said the ship’s crew quickly launched life preservers and a rescue boat to bring the pair out of the water.

Video footage shows the yellow rescue vessel being lowered into the water then setting off to rescue the father and his child. When the boat later neared the cruise ship, people were heard cheering and clapping:

In a statement following the incident, a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told Today, “The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”

Additional video footage shows the moments the rescue boat carrying the crew members and the father with his child was raised to the cruise ship. A crew member wearing a yellow helmet was seen holding the child close:

The Today report noted passengers said the incident happened when the ship was between the Bahamas and Florida.

Still images show the rescue crew and the pair who were saved:

Social media users were quick to comment on the story, one person writing, “Father of the Year” while another person said, “Now that’s what it means to be a great father.”