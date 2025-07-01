Chicago has once again been named the most bedbug-infested city in the United States, the news coming as it also grapples with a rat problem.

Orkin’s annual rankings showed that Chicago has the worst bedbug problem in America, NBC Chicago reported Monday. It is the fifth year in a row the Democrat-controlled city has been given the ranking.

“The pest control company compiled its rankings using treatment data from areas where it performed the most bedbug treatments from May 15, 2024 to May 14, 2025,” the article read.

“Chicago was followed by Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles and Indianapolis to round out the top five. Two other Illinois metro areas – Champaign and Peoria – made the list at No. 9 and No. 33, respectively,” it continued.

Bed bugs are tiny, flat insects that bite people and animals to feed on their blood during the night hours, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):