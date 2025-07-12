Report: 15 States Consider Laws to Improve Menopause Care

Government officials across 15 states are reportedly taking note of the conversation about menopause that is taking place among women across America.

Lawmakers are looking at either supporting additional menopause training for medical professionals or considering whether it should be mandatory for insurance companies to cover such treatment, CNN reported on Friday.

The outlet said:

At least two dozen bills have been introduced across 15 states this year, according to data from Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, executive director of the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Center at the New York University School of Law, and her colleagues, who have been tracking menopause legislation.

The condition known as menopause is when a woman permanently stops having periods, usually when she is in her 40s or 50s, according to the Mayo Clinic:

Menopause is natural. But the physical symptoms, such as hot flashes, and emotional symptoms of menopause may disrupt sleep, lower energy or affect mood. … Most often, menopause happens over time. The months or years leading up to menopause are called perimenopause or the menopausal transition.

Dr. Mary Claire Haver, who is an ob/gyn at the Mary Claire Wellness Clinic and author of “The New Menopause,” told CNN there is not much in the way of standardized treatment protocols for menopausal women and that insurance coverage for therapies is lacking.

Haver claimed, “For decades, menopause has been overlooked in both clinical research and health care policy, largely because it affects women in midlife — a group that has historically been underrepresented and undervalued in medicine.”

Maine Governor Janet Mills (D) recently signed a bill promoting education about menopause in her state, WGME reported on Wednesday.

“It will direct DHHS [Department of Health and Human Services] to work with health care providers to develop educational materials about perimenopause and menopause, including symptoms and treatment options,” the outlet said.

In May 2024, actress Halle Berry shouted “I have menopause!” during a press conference on Capitol Hill while claiming her doctor refused to say the word to her, per Breitbart News.

Berry’s appearance in Washington, DC, was with U.S. Senators who had just unveiled legislation seeking funding and resources for issues involving menopause.

“The bill, known as the Advancing Menopause Care and Mid-Life Women’s Health Act, is sponsored by senators in both parties and seeks $275 million to go toward research, raising awareness, and training medical professionals on menopause-related care,” the report stated.