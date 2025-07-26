Lawsuit: Seattle ‘Cat Mom’ Claims Blue Angels Terrorized Her Dying Pet

A woman is suing the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels after claiming her 14-year-old cat was terrorized in its final days of life due to the group’s performances in Seattle, Washington.

Lauren Ann Lombardi filed a federal lawsuit on Monday after she was blocked from commenting on the Blue Angels’ Instagram account where she apparently laid out her complaints, Fox News reported on Thursday.

The woman, whose cat had congestive heart disease, is accusing the group of infringing on her First Amendment rights.

The Blue Angels perform a few miles from Lombardi’s home and she claimed the noise has been “terrifying,” she told the New York Post which identified her as a “cat mom.”

She first complained in August 2023 but was allegedly blocked from commenting on the flight squadron’s account.

“The Blue Angels are really cool. Obviously, it’s really impressive, but the harm is real greater than the good, and I just want people to know so they can form their own opinions. By them blocking me, it prevented me from being able to communicate that to people who otherwise wouldn’t know how harmful it is,” she stated.

In 2024, her cat whose name was Layla, had weeks to live and Lombardi claimed the noise sent her into panics.

When speaking of her cat who experienced the loud noises again in 2024, Lombardi said she refers to the cat as her “daughter.” The animal was euthanized after the fair in 2024, and the cat reportedly spent her final days hiding under furniture.

The woman said she supports the U.S. military and does not blame it for the cat’s death, but she wants the Blue Angels to unblock her on the group’s account and repay attorneys fees, per the Post.

During a recent interview on KIRO Newsradio, Lombardi was asked how long she could push back against the government, to which she replied, “They will never be able to wait me out. I’m a very spiteful, vengeful person. I have nothing but time on my hands.”

According to Fox 13, the Blue Angels have been participating in the annual Seafair Torchlight Parade, and this year neighbors and climate activists are protesting via a billboard that reads, “SAY NO TO BLUE ANGELS! TOO LOUD, WAR TRAUMA, POLLUTION.”

The Blue Angels have been representing the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps since 1946 to audiences “at home and abroad as we showcase the excitement, precision, and power of naval aviation,” the group’s website reads.

Video footage from 2024 shows a Seattle Times writer enjoying a demo flight with the Blue Angels:

“Our team consists of 140 world-class, active-duty Sailors and Marines, each one bringing experience and expertise from their service in the fleet. We are honored to serve as the representatives of the more than 800,000 active-duty, reserve, and civilian men and women currently serving worldwide in the Navy and Marine Corps,” the Blue Angels site said.

“By design and by their nature, naval forces operate abroad and are seldom seen by our nation’s citizens. The Blue Angels have the unique ability to highlight the importance of naval aviation while honoring its historical significance. We proudly represent the heritage, agility, flexibility, and importance of naval aviation to 21st-century warfighting,” it added.