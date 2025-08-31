A mother of three children was mauled by a bear outside her Alaska home recently and dragged by the animal.

Thirty-six-year-old Ariean Fabrizio Colton was heading out for a morning jog when the bear attacked, Fox News reported Saturday.

Alaska Wildlife Trooper David Lorring said she made it about 50 yards from her house when the bear appeared and dragged her 100 yards away.

A neighbor reportedly heard the bear making noises prior to the incident.

“He’d been around bears before, and he thought a bear might have got a dog or was doing something in the neighborhood. He didn’t really think much of it, and then he heard it some more. He ended up, daylight, he walked out there and located a female in the woods on his property,” Lorring explained.

Colton, who was severely hurt, will need extensive surgery and must remain in the hospital for some time.

An image shows the young mother:

As of Sunday afternoon, a GoFundMe page created to help in her recovery has raised over $70,000. The page said the attack happened on Tuesday.

In an update on Saturday, the page said, “We are so appreciative of all donations, prayers, and well wishes on Ariean’s behalf. Ariean has had her initial surgery and the doctors are positive and hopeful. It is still a long road to recovery, so please continue providing support and sharing this link. Thank you!!”

Per KTUU, Colton suffered wounds on her face and scalp in the attack that happened on Chinook Drive in Kenai. However, she was conscious and able to speak. The animal left the scene before officials could arrive to assist the victim, but they believe it was a brown bear.

“Wildlife Troopers, Fish and Game and Kenai Police searched the area but were unable to find it,” the article explained. “Troopers said initially that if located, the bear would be put down, but Lorring said it would be difficult to determine which bear was involved.”

According to ABC News, officials said they will continue patrolling the area. Authorities also urged neighbors to remain vigilant when they leave their homes.

“The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge nearby contains almost 2 million acres of land along with an estimated 2,183 different animal species living there, according to the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge,” the outlet said.

In May 2024, a disabled U.S. Army combat veteran was attacked by a grizzly bear in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park and lived to tell his bloody survival story, Breitbart News reported.