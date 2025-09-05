PHOTOS: North Chicago Firefighters Rescue Tiny Dog Trapped When Home Erupts in Flames

A family in North Chicago, Illinois, is grateful to first responders who rescued one of their beloved pets when their home caught on fire.

The incident occurred August 28 when a fire broke out at the home in the 1600 block of Glenn Drive at around 12:30 p.m., the Lake & McHenry County Scanner reported on Thursday.

The North Chicago Fire Department and North Chicago Police Department rushed to the scene and learned some residents were at home when smoke detectors went off, alerting them to the danger.

As the house filled with smoke, crews were able to rescue three big dogs while someone who lived there was holding a smaller dog. However, officials soon learned another small dog was missing. As they worked to quell the flames and ventilate the home of smoke, the firefighters found the missing dog sitting behind a door in a bedroom that had been fully engulfed during the blaze.

Images show the tiny dog who was barely breathing when rescuers picked it up:

To save the pup’s life, crew members administered oxygen and the animal soon recovered from the harrowing ordeal. Now, officials are investigating what caused the blaze.

According to the VCA Animal Hospitals website, common signs of respiratory damage from smoke inhalation in a dog can include coughing, gagging, labored breathing, shortness of breath, and wheezing.

“In the early stages, most cases of smoke inhalation are treated with oxygen therapy. Oxygen clears carbon monoxide from the bloodstream, improving oxygen delivery to the body’s tissues,” the site read.

According to the North Chicago website, the fire department said its mission is “to preserve life, property, and promote public safety for the citizens of North Chicago.”

“When called upon we will provide a prompt and professional response to emergencies showing care and compassion to all those we serve,” the site continued.