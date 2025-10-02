Two jets collided while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport in New York late Wednesday, leaving one person with a minor injury.

The Delta Air Lines regional planes were moving at low speeds when the incident happened, ABC 7 reported on Thursday.

The outlet Endeavor flight 5155 was on its way for departure when its wing smacked into the fuselage of Endeavor flight 5047 which was arriving.

Images show the damaged aircrafts:

One of the pilots was recorded saying “Their right wing clipped our nose,” and video footage showed emergency crews surrounding the jets that were carrying nearly 100 passengers, per ABC News:

Authorities said one flight attendant suffered a minor injury during the collision that occurred minutes before 10:00 p.m. and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Delta is cooperating with the Port Authority, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as the agencies look into the matter, the ABC 7 article read.

A CBS News producer was on one of the flights and recorded video footage of what appeared to be the damaged wing on the opposite plane:

One passenger recalled, “It wasn’t too big of a hit for us, but I was assuming the passengers on the other plane, especially passengers on the window side, because we got most of their wing on that plane, it would have been a pretty big hit for them and our pilot, the window was shattered.

“Yeah, I believe it was just not expecting another plane to be there, maybe a miscommunication with air traffic control.”

More video footage shows a closer look at the damage done:

In a statement, the airline said, “Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi. Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else.

“We apologize to our customers for the experience.”