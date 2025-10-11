VIDEO: 18 Missing After Tennessee Munitions Plant Blast Rocks Community

Eighteen people are missing in the aftermath of a blast at an explosives plant in Tennessee that has devastated community members.

Crews are searching for the missing and Humphreys County Sheriff Chis Davis said several people died as a result of the blast at Accurate Energetic Systems (AES) in Bucksnort, the Associated Press (AP) reported Saturday.

Authorities are trying to determine what caused the explosion, and crews had to wait for several hours to begin searching for the missing due to the debris and risk of another explosion. However, the area was deemed secure as of reports early Saturday.

It was unknown how many people were inside the building when the blast occurred. WKRN noted on Saturday that the plant is located at the Hickman and Humphreys county line.

Video footage shows the scene where there was nothing left after the explosion erupted:

In a statement, Hickman County Sheriff Jason Craft said the area “endured a tragic incident today that has profoundly impacted our community, Humphreys County, and surrounding communities I extend my most profound condolences to the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

“As we collaborate with various agencies to unravel the circumstances of this event, it is imperative that we maintain our focus on the victims and their families. The investigation is currently in its active phase, and the scene remains highly dynamic,” he added.

According to the AP, AES supplies explosives for the military.

“The company has been awarded numerous military contracts, largely by the U.S. Army and Navy, to supply different types of munitions and explosives, according to public records. The products ranged from bulk explosives to landmines and small breaching charges, including C4,” the article said.

In the midst of the devastation, Davis said, “This has probably been one of the most devastating situations that I’ve been on in my career.”

He added that he expected officials to be investigating for a long time as they re-create what may have caused the blast.