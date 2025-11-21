VIDEO: Floridians Camp Overnight to Adopt Dachshunds in Need of Homes

Several dachshunds in Jacksonville, Florida, now have homes thanks to a social media influencer who asked people for help.

Bethany Michel posted online about the situation regarding numerous dogs that needed to be rehomed because their breeder was facing a tough situation after a death in the family, Action News Jax reported on Friday.

When community members heard about the need, many camped outside the Animal Care and Protection Services (ACPS) building for a chance to adopt one of the pups. Last week, ACPS said it expected more than 70 of the dogs to need homes. Ten of them were quickly adopted while several others went to rescues, per News 4 Jax.

In a social media post on Thursday, the organization announced the dachshund adoptions but also made sure to note there were hundreds of other dogs available to loving families:

On Thursday evening, the shelter said more would be available for adoptions early Friday. Therefore, about 40 people camped out overnight at the ACPS building to save their place in line so they could give the dogs loving homes.

“Alright, Doxie lovers: Tomorrow we have 19 Dachshunds available for loving homes,” ACPS said in its Thursday post.

One woman named Kaylie Byrd waited 14 hours outside the shelter and was so excited to finally hold her adopted dachshund in her arms.

She said, “I love her. I’m so excited. I can’t wait to get her home and out and about — play with her.”

Dachshunds are known as curious, friendly, and spunky dogs who have bold personalities, according to the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website.

“‘Dachshund’ is a German word meaning ‘badger dog,’ and the breed’s German history goes back some 600 years. And, as the breed name suggests, the Dachshund was developed to enthusiastically dig his way into a badger den and dispatch its occupant. The Dachshund’s long, low body was custom-made for this dirty subterranean work,” the site reads.