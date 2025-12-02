Tennis Great Margaret Court ‘Upset’ over Transgender Propaganda Confusing Children

Tennis legend Margaret Court said recently she is concerned by the fact that Christian values have been removed from schools, allowing young people to be confused by leftist transgender ideology.

Court made her statements during an interview with the Telegraph published on Sunday.

“Christian values have been taken out of our schools. Some children don’t even know whether they’re boys or girls any longer,” she said before recalling how she had behaved as a child:

This is where I get upset, because I look back at my life and I was such a tomboy when I was young. I played football and cricket, and I beat all the boys doing it. But I still knew I had two brothers who were different from me. Now you have children saying: “I feel like being a boy.” Giving them hormone replacement before puberty? They end up trapped in their bodies and they can’t turn back. We don’t even allow them to drive until they’re 17. So why would you do that to another human being? What are we doing to our young people? I cry about that.

In 2019, Court, who is also a Christian pastor, criticized transgender athletes competing in male or female sports, per Breitbart News.

She said, “You know with that LGBT, they’ll wish they never put the T on the end of it because, particularly in women’s sports, they’re going to have so many problems.”

Court then spoke about how children were beginning to transition their gender and questioning who they are.

“You know, even that LGBT in the schools, it’s of the devil, it’s not of God,” she stated, adding, “The devil gets in and the media and the political, the education, TV — he wants to control a nation so he can affect people’s minds and mouths.”

Breitbart News reported in 2020 that “Tennis great and long-time gay rights activist Martina Navratilova has attacked Margaret Court’s views on transgender athletes, saying the sport shouldn’t feel the need to publicly recognize the Australian’s achievements in view of her beliefs.”

The transgender issue has swept the sports world. Most recently, organizers of the World’s Strongest Woman competition stripped the winner, Jammie Booker, of his title after finding out he is actually a man, according to Breitbart News.