A mother in East Idaho got some big help from a Secret Santa to make life more comfortable for her daughter, who has special needs.

Noelle has devoted her life to caring for her beloved daughter, five-year-old Goldie, who has Rett syndrome, East Idaho News reported Wednesday.

Goldie’s condition is a rare disorder that mostly affects girls, according to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation’s website:

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a rare and devastating neurodevelopmental disorder that impacts nearly every aspect of an individual’s life, including their ability to speak, walk, eat, and even breathe. Symptoms can begin as early as 6 months old when parents begin to see their child miss development milestones and lose abilities they had already gained. Rett syndrome is not a degenerative disorder. Barring illness or complications, individuals with Rett can live into adulthood and beyond, but require lifelong care.

Goldie is doing well but has frequent seizures and is fed via feeding tube. Her mother homeschools her daughter, takes her to therapy several times a week, and also makes sure she makes it to doctor appointments.

Due to that schedule and caring for her daughter, Noelle only gets a few hours of sleep every night but loves her child and is grateful she is Goldie’s mother.

When Secret Santa heard about the family, he sent East Idaho News’s Nate Eaton to surprise them with a $20,000 check to go towards a new van for the family that will fit their needs.

When Noelle opened the gift, she became emotional and said “Thank you so much. Thank you.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the touching moment, one person writing, “You know, when I see the struggles that others go through, may I never complain again. God bless this family and Secret Santa.”

“Thank you Secret Santa for the example that you set for the rest of the world,” another person said.