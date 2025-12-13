WATCH: Secret Santa’s Christmas Gifts Amaze ‘Humble Young Lady’ Raising Her Siblings Alone

A young woman in east Idaho got the surprise of her life when East Idaho News’s Nate Eaton showed up on her doorstep to give her a new car from a Secret Santa.

Lili was raised by her grandmother who taught her and her three siblings important things in life such as kindness, selflessness, and resiliency, the outlet reported Saturday.

Lili, who suffers from an arachnoid cyst on her brain, enrolled in beauty school with the goal of becoming a hair stylist.

Arachnoid cysts are described as fluid-filled sacs on a person’s brain or spinal cord that rarely cause symptoms but can grow large and become a health concern, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

When Lili’s grandmother passed away from cancer, she became the family’s sole provider and had to take a job without finishing cosmetology school. Despite the setback, Lili loves her family and remains devoted to their welfare.

However, a Secret Santa was alerted to her situation and decided to send Eaton and his team to give the young woman a Toyota Rav4 and $1,000 for the car’s registration and insurance.

She was surprised to see Eaton and told him her siblings treat her well as she works to provide for them. When she opened the box containing the car key, she exclaimed, “Oh my gosh!” and rushed out the door to see the vehicle.

Lili told Eaton she did not currently have a car and was forced to borrow her uncle’s car and she did not have the money to buy one of her own.

“Oh my gosh, that is awesome. I’m so grateful,” she said when Eaton pointed to her new car. When she got into the driver’ seat, Lili said, “Thank you so much. This is more than I could ask for.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the surprise, one person writing, “What a lovely young lady to care for her siblings and put her own desires aside! Another tear-jerking blessing from Secret Santa and EIN!!!”

“Such a humble young lady! She deserves all the happiness in the world!” another person commented.